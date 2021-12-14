AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2021 to be Released Tomorrow
MAT Exam Date: MAT CBT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 December 2021.
MAT Admit Card: All India Management Association (AIMA) has deferred the release of admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) - Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 to Wednesday, 15 December 2021 (04 pm). Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Tuesday, 14 December.
Registration for the same were extended till 01 pm, 14 December.
Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download MAT CBT 2021 admit card from the official website AIMA MAT: mat.aima.in.
How to Download MAT CBT 2021 Admit Card?
Go to the official website of AIMA’s: mat.aima.in
Click on the link ‘Download MAT Admit Cards'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Your admit card link will appear on your screen.
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
AIMA also conducted MAT-PBT 2021 on 5 December 2021. However, due to cyclone Jawad, exam was cancelled in Bhubaneswar and Vizag centres.
Therefore, candidates of these two centres are advised to convert to 'Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT)' mode scheduled for 18 December or 'Computer Based Test (CBT)' mode on 19 December 2021, reads the official website of AIMA MAT.
About MAT
MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs in management institutes across the country.
