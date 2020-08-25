AICTE To Grant Admissions Based on UG Result as a One-Time Measure
Preference for admission will be given to candidate who appeared and qualified CAT, XAT, CMAT. ATMA, MAT and GMAT.
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as a one-time measure, has permitted business schools to admit students to MBA and PGDM courses based on the performance in the final-year undergraduate exams, reported The Indian Express.
The council made the decision in light of several states being unable to hold state-level entrance exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission into PGDM course which will benefit both the Institutions as well as the students,” the council’s circular states.
The Indian Express report further states that first preference for admission will be given to candidate who appeared and qualified CAT, XAT, CMAT. ATMA, MAT and GMAT. If vacant seats are available, candidates will be selected based on merit in the qualifying UG exams.
