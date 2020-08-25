AICTE To Grant Admissions Based on UG Result as a One-Time Measure

“AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission into PGDM course which will benefit both the Institutions as well as the students,” the council’s circular states.

The Indian Express report further states that first preference for admission will be given to candidate who appeared and qualified CAT, XAT, CMAT. ATMA, MAT and GMAT. If vacant seats are available, candidates will be selected based on merit in the qualifying UG exams.