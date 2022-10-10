Device for 'Cheap Popularity': BCI, SCBA Slam Letter Against Justice Chandrachud

Pointing out that the country’s judges are not supposed to come forward to defend themselves against such attacks, the BCI stated that the “Bar is here to protect the judiciary” in order to ensure its independent functioning.



In reference to the particular orders cited by the complainant, the BCI said the orders do not show that Justice Chandrachud knew his son had appeared in the matter before the high court, and that the apex court regularly passes orders asking the high court to expedite hearing.

“Any man of ordinary prudence can understand this simple thing,” the lawyers’ body said.



With regard to the dismissal by Justice Chandrachud of the petitions challenging restrictions upon those who had not availed the COVID vaccines, the BCI added:

“Such orders are passed by the courts in discharge of judicial duties as a judge on merits of the case and such a complaint based such baseless and frivolous allegations is clearly scandalous.”