'Against India's Ethos': UGC to Sharda University on 'Hindutva Fascism' Question
The UGC has sought a report from the university over a question on similarities between 'Hindutva' and fascism.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought a report from Sharda University over a question on similarities between 'Hindutva' and fascism, which was asked in the institute's political science exam, terming it as "objectionable."
The UGC, in a notice to the private university on Saturday, 14 May, said that the question went against the spirit and ethos of the country.
"It has been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the university. Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions have not been asked."UGC's communication to Sharda University, as quoted by news agency PTI
The UGC also asked for a detailed report on the steps taken by the university to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.
The Question & the Controversy
A question asked to first-year students of Sharda University in their BA Political Science examination had stirred a controversy online last week.
The question read as follows: “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments.” The subjective question held 7 marks in the 50-mark paper for the Political Ideologies course.
After the question garnered attention on social media, the university, which is located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, on Friday, 13 May, released a statement saying a three-member committee had been formed to look into the matter.
The committee sent a show-cause notice to the faculty members who had devised the question paper, and conveyed that the question may not be used for the purpose of evaluation by the examiners.
A statement by Sharda University read, “The University fraternity is totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos.”
(With inputs from PTI.)
