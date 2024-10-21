ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 May be Out Soon: How to Check HSSLC, HSLC Driver Result

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) of Assam is anticipated to announce the results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 3 posts soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.com, once declared.

The ADRE grade 3 exam was conducted on 15 September for HSSLC or Class 12 level posts and 29 September for graduate and HSLC driver posts. The commission has already released the provisional answer keys for both exam dates and invited objections from candidates. After reviewing the objections, the final answer keys will be prepared, and the results will be declared accordingly.