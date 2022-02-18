A Sea of Excited Faces, Keen To Reclaim 'Lost Years' as DU Reopens

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

As the Delhi University reopened its gates on Thursday, 17 February, students enthusiastically got in line to enter their colleges. Those who couldn't meet each other in person in the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, went straight for the hugs but many also struggled to recognise each other after the long gap.

While grabbing breakfast at an eatery outside their college, a first-year student said, “We are all very excited but it's also a bit awkward because we haven’t interacted with others in a long time.”

The streets of North Campus buzzed with activity throughout the day. Many students said they did not have proper classes but an introduction, while others said some of their classes had begun in full swing.