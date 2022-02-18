A Sea of Excited Faces, Keen To Reclaim 'Lost Years' as DU Reopens
The streets of North Campus buzzed with activity throughout the day. Many students are yet to reach Delhi.
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
As the Delhi University reopened its gates on Thursday, 17 February, students enthusiastically got in line to enter their colleges. Those who couldn't meet each other in person in the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, went straight for the hugs but many also struggled to recognise each other after the long gap.
While grabbing breakfast at an eatery outside their college, a first-year student said, “We are all very excited but it's also a bit awkward because we haven’t interacted with others in a long time.”
The streets of North Campus buzzed with activity throughout the day. Many students said they did not have proper classes but an introduction, while others said some of their classes had begun in full swing.
After some time, students opened up and by the end of the day, most of them could agree that the joy of attending offline classes was unparalleled. While the first years said that they had a lot to look forward to, the third years were disheartened by the fact that they had only a few months to go.
Ravinshu Jaif
Third Year, Bachelor of Arts, Hindu College
From Agra
“A nostalgic feeling has surrounded me and after seeing all my friends almost after two years, I could barely recognise them, they have changed so much,” said Ravinshu. He was joking about a friend who came back with a beard and was hardly recognisable to him.
“Very few of my friends have come to Delhi. Most of them are outstation students. One is from Manipur, one is from Jaipur, from Karnataka. Most of them are saying that they will be back by Monday.”Ravinshu Jaif
Ravinshu was among the third-year outstation students who struggled to find accommodation. He said that when he returned to Delhi, he looked at a number of paying guest (PG) accommodations but many of them refused to take in third years as they would soon leave. He eventually found a place to stay.
He was glad that he could get a taste of the college experience before they lost the chance fully. He said, “I’m a third-year student and I have not attended a college fest till now.” He hoped to make up for the lost time in the coming months.
Shourya Kumar Lal
Third Year, Bachelor of Arts, Hindu College
From Ghaziabad
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling to be very honest because every time we were given hopes that college would reopen, something bad would happen.”Shourya Kumar Lal
Shourya said that he left as a first-year student and returned as one in third year now. He spoke to his friend about how being in college was much better than online classes and that he has missed on two years of college life. He said that he likes the feeling of being in college and it was not the same at home.
He said, “I was pretty sincere when the college was working in the offline mode. But during the online classes, I did not attend as many classes. For the past week, I did so that I could catch up on what is actually going on..."
Lalruatkimi, Cleverly, and Kanya
Second Year, Sociology, Miranda House
From Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh respectively
The three, who knew each other from online classes, were excited about being in college for the first time. They recalled the last time they attended classes, which was when they were in school. They said they had almost forgotten the feeling.
Lalruatkimi said, “We did try to get accommodation in a hostel but it was easier for us to get a PG. Cleverly had been in a PG from January. And we had seniors who put us in touch with PG owners.”
They walked around the North Campus, trying to figure out their new ‘home for the next two years.’ They said that they were still getting used to the city.
Ladeed Bin Hakeem
First Year, Bachelor of Commerce, Kirori Mal College
From Kerala
“The atmosphere of Delhi is very different from that of Kerala… but I feel privileged to study in Delhi University.”
Ladeed had been to Delhi a few times for trips but coming to the city is a different feeling, he said. He and a few of his batchmates from Kerala had coordinated and came to Delhi in a train. They managed to find PG accommodation in Vijay Nagar.
While most of his friends were from Kerala, he said that he also made friends from other states. He looked forward to meeting people from other states and cultural backgrounds.
According to students, most of them saw slightly over 50 percent of their batchmates. Many said that their outstation batchmates will start reaching Delhi on Monday. A few said that third years are slightly apprehensive about coming back all the way because they only have a few months left.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.