Dr Gyani’s Claim on COVID-19 Community Spread: Listen to the Audio
On 25 March, Dr Girdhar Gyani gave an audio interview to The Quint in which he clearly stated as follows:
Unfortunately, a controversy has been created where it is being alleged that The Quint has reported his comments in a misleading manner. Worse, some news websites have gone to the extent of calling our report “fake”. To set the record straight, The Quint is publishing here the exact audio extract:
To further allay any controversy, the full, unedited audio recording is being embedded below:
You can read our original story here.
As of March 28, the Health Ministry maintains there is no community transmission in India. In a joint press conference held on March 28, Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research had this to say:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state is prepared for potential stage 3 transmission.
