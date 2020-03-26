‘India Now in Stage 3’: Doctor from COVID-19 Hospitals Task Force

This was the revelation made by Dr Girdhar Gyani, the convenor of the Task Force for COVID-19 Hospitals, in an interview to the to The Quint. Gyani attended a meeting of prominent doctors and healthcare providers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March.

Community transmission is the most critical stage during an outbreak. At this stage, an epidemic can spread fast in the community and it gets difficult to trace the original source. Gyani said that the coming five to ten days would be essential to control the epidemic because all those who are asymptomatic now, might start showing symptoms.