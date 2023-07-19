Delhi vs Haryana: Why Hathnikund Barrage is Caught in Storm as the Yamuna Swells

Built on the Yamuna river, the Hathnikund barrage is located on the border of Haryana's Yamuna Nagar and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The water levels of this barrage come under the control of the Haryana government.

Water from the Hathnikund barrage is released in three directions:

Eastern Yamuna Canal: With a capacity of around 7,000 cusecs, the water is diverted towards UP for irrigation purposes. Western Yamuna Canal: This canal, which has a capacity of around 18,000 cusecs, diverts water to different parts of Haryana for irrigation purposes. Yamuna river: After sending water to both the canals, there is a part that is left in the main river. This is diverted to treatment plants in Delhi that process and supply it as drinking water in the city.

The Hathnikund barrage, which was completed in 1998, was set up by the Upper Yamuna River Board to regulate water storage and barrages on the Yamuna river in consultation with floodplain states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

This was in accordance with an agreement signed under the then-Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (now Jal Shakti ministry) to resolve a long-pending Yamuna water dispute between the states, and to ensure that each state gets adequate water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Peak discharge from the barrage took place on 12 July where approximately 3.79 lakh cusecs were released. This was later reduced to around 58,000 cusecs on 14 July.