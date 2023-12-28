Delhi Minister Atishi Directs Timeline-Driven Construction Of 188 Courtrooms

The construction of 188 new courtrooms is aimed at strengthening the judicial system, as judges and courts are burdened by pending litigation.

Atishi emphasised the importance of essential facilities within these new courts, prioritising the comfort and convenience of all stakeholders in the legal process.

“The Kejriwal government is firmly dedicated to providing ample courtrooms for the judicial relief of citizens. Currently, judges and courts across the country are overburdened with pending litigation, causing undue delays in the resolution of cases. The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens of Delhi efficiently and responsibly," stated Atishi.