Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Against Sharjeel Imam For Sedition

On Saturday, 19 December, a Delhi court took cognisance against JNU student Sharjeel Imam for offence of sedition in a case related to allegedly giving a seditious speech and instigating the anti-CAA violence that took place in Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December 2019.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offences under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Imam, PTI reported.

Earlier, the court had taken cognisance of the offence charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Imam, but had deferred taking cognisance of offences under Sections 124A/153A/153B/505 IPC “for want of requisite sanction under Section 196 CrPC,” Livelaw reported.