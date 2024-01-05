Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Re-Nomination as Rajya Sabha MP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam in October 2023, has been given court permission to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination on Thursday, 4 January.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge MK Nagpal issued an order on a plea by Singh, whose term as a Rajya Sabha MP ends on 27 January.
On 2 January, the returning officer issued a notice on the conduct of the Rajya Sabha elections. Nominations for contesting the Rajya Sabha elections must be submitted by 9 January, the notice read.
In his plea, Singh had urged the court to direct the Tihar Jail superintendent to allow him to sign the relevant documents in order to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for the accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents, and he is also permitted to meet his counsel for half an hour to discuss the modalities in connection with the filing of the said nomination," Justice Nagpal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
(With PTI Inputs)
