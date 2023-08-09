Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi To Oversee Services And Vigilance Departments

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's key departments transferred to Atishi for strategic realignment.

Vrinda Arora
Published
News
Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi will oversee the Services and Vigilance departments, as proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 8 August to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxsena.

This development came a day after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, gained parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed it, granting the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

These key departments were previously handled by Delhi He.alth Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

The replacement reflects a strategic realignment of administrative roles.

With this, Atishi becomes the Cabinet Minister with the most departments under her charge after adding two new portfolios, totaling 14 government departments.

Atishi was initially assigned portfolios in Power, Education, Public Works, Women and Child Development, Art, Culture, and Tourism. In June, she was given additional charge in Finance, Revenue, Planning, and Public Relations.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned after being arrested, leaving 18 portfolios. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took over, replacing him and Satyendar Jain, who resigned due to being in jail in a graft case.

Atishi's dual role in vital departments is expected to streamline governance and enhance efficiency in state administration. However, as of now, the AAP has not officially announced anything in this matter.

Topics:  Arvind Kejriwal   Aam Aadmi Party   AAP 

