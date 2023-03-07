'If Cops Catch Us, Say You're My Sister': Delhi's Bike Taxis Ply Despite Ban

The 28-year-old rider lamented that he has stated losing customers. “A day ago, I got a female passenger who wanted to go to Connaught Place. There are many checkpoints there so I was afraid and told her to go offline. I said that if a police personnel stops us, she should say we are related. She was shocked to hear me request and wasn’t comfortable... And I lost the client,” he recounted.

But why does he take the risk?

During the first wave of COVID-19, he lost his job as a salesperson. “I started working with Zomato at first and then started working as a bike-rider for Ola. I can’t lose this job… I’d rather take the risk than lose all my income,” he told The Quint.