After 36 Killed in Darjeeling Landslides, Locals Lash Out at Political Apathy

Rhitama Dey of West Bengal's Barrackpore had gone up to a remote homestay in Darjeeling for the Durga Puja holidays when the deluge hit. It all began on the intervening Saturday night, between 4 and 5 October, a day after festivities officially wound up.

In sync with the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rains started across several parts of the state, including North Bengal. Rains also occurred in parts of neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan—and the adjoining state of Sikkim. As a result of the torrential downpour, rivers like Jaldhaka, Teesta, and Balason began to swell. Floods and landslides triggered by these overflowing rivers have so far claimed 36 lives across North Bengal.

“I was at a homestay in Kafergaon in Darjeeling district. Around 6 pm on Saturday, it started to rain heavily. The storm and downpour made it feel like the homestay would collapse," Dey told The Quint.

Dey arrived in Darjeeling on 2 October. It had already been raining in Siliguri by then.