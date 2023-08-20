Three people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a 50-year-old Muslim man and his wife were allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours on Friday, 18 August, the police said.

The incident occurred in Sitapur's Rajeypur village.

According to Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra, Abbas Ali and his wife Kamrul Nisha died on the spot after five people attacked them over their son's relationship with a neighbour's daughter, who belonged to a different faith.