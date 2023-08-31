"The accident happened at around 11:30 am on 22 August. The FIR was registered after 10 pm. And it doesn't mention Vikas Malu's name. What explains this?" asked Jitendra Kumar, son-in-law of Rampreet, the oil tank truck driver who died in a crash with the Kuber Group Director's Rolls-Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last week.

The fatal accident took place near Umri village in Haryana's Nuh when a Rolls-Royce Phantom, reportedly speeding at 230 kmph, rammed into the oil tanker. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the luxury car caught fire while the truck overturned due to the impact of the collision.

The FIR – a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint – only mentions the number plate of the Rolls-Royce, but does not mention who it belongs to. The police, however, maintained that they followed due procedure in registering the complaint.