NCRB Report: How Kolkata Has Emerged as the Safest City, Especially for Women

Delving deeper into the NCRB report reveals a disturbing national trend - a significant rise in crimes against women. The nationwide data indicates a 4 percent increase in crimes against women in 2022 compared to the previous year.

City wise breakdown of Crime Rate (per one lakh Population)

Delhi - 1,952.50

Kochi - 1,358.20

Indore - 1,251.80

Jaipur - 1,202.80

Surat - 1,206.10

Patna - 1,045.10

Ahmedabad - 847.7

Nagpur - 767.3

Lucknow - 656.9

Kozhikode - 570.6

Delhi ranked highest in various categories of crimes against women, notably rape, where the city reported 1,204 cases, constituting nearly a third of the 3,635 cases reported in metropolitan cities.

Jaipur followed with 497 cases, and Mumbai with 370.

Delhi, perennially grappling with this issue, recorded a staggering 14,158 cases, with about 186.9 crimes reported for every 1,00,000 women, maintaining its unenviable position as the most unsafe metropolitan city for women.

A total of 2,98,988 cases were registered in the national capital under the Indian Penal Code in 2022 against 2,89,045 in 2021, as per the annual crime report of the NCRB. (PTI)

The grim statistics further highlight that Delhi logged nearly 3 lakh criminal cases in 2022, marking a 3.3 percent increase from the preceding year. The city recorded three rape cases daily, underscoring the urgent need for focused interventions.

Furthermore, the capital recorded the highest number of dowry deaths, accounting for 129 out of the total 381 cases nationwide. Delhi was followed by Lucknow and Kanpur, each reporting 43 cases, and Jaipur with 33 cases.

Delhi was also on top on cases of assault against women and kidnapping.

The incidence of crime rates against women has witnessed a 4% increase compared to previous years. In 2021, there were 428,278 recorded cases, which has risen to 445,256 cases in 2022.

Another alarming trend are the crimes against children. A total of 1,62,449 cases were registered during 2022.

Crimes against children witnessed an 8.7 percent surge in 2022, with Maharashtra leading. Metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai have highest records of crime against children under POCSO Act.

Murder cases: 173 in Bengaluru, 135 in Mumbai, 131 in Lucknow, and 101 in Chennai.