Jodhpur: 3 Men Held for Tricking Dalit Couple on the Run, Gang-Raping Minor Girl

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of gang rape and physical violence. Reader discretion is advised.)
A Dalit girl and boy – both 17 years old – who eloped from their respective homes in Rajasthan's Ajmer, were 'tricked' by three youngsters who allegedly gang-raped the minor girl at the hockey ground of Jodhpur University.
The accused persons allegedly befriended the couple by offering them food and cold drinks, gained their trust, and misled them into thinking they would offer them a place to stay.
The Rajasthan Police arrested the three men – between the ages of 20 and 22 – on Sunday, 16 July, in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The survivor is medically stable, Rajasthan Police told The Quint.
'Duo Denied Room at Local Guest House'
"A minor boy and girl, who had both eloped from their respective houses in Ajmer, reached Jaipur at around 10 pm on Saturday. The duo went looking for accommodation and visited a local guest house. But due to the non-availability of identity cards, the manager of the guest house verbally assaulted them. They were forced to leave the guest house," Deputy Commissioner of Police of Jodhpur East, Amrita Duhan, told The Quint.
The police have also arrested the guest house caretaker, identified as Suresh Jat, for allegedly harassing the girl.
"After receiving a rejection from the guest house, the duo went back to the bus stand. At around midnight, three college students [the accused persons] walked up to them, befriended them, and offered them help. The three accused offered them water, dinner, and cold drinks," Duhan added.
'Took Turns To Assault the Girl'
According to the FIR, at around 4 am on Sunday, the three accused told the boy and the girl that they would arrange for a place for them to stay and take them to the railway station. But instead, the men took the minors to the old campus of Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur.
They were taken to the hockey ground of the varsity, where the three accused allegedly held the boy hostage, as they took turns to assault the girl.
The accused also made casteist slurs and verbally abused the boy and the girl, the FIR stated.
At around 5:15 am, a few morning walkers entered the campus, and the accused ran away. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint registered by one of the morning walkers.
Who Are the Accused?
As per the FIR, the three persons arrested were identified as Samandar Singh Bhati from Barmer, Dharampal Singh from Osian, and Bhattam Singh from Barmer.
Bhati had applied for admission at JNVU but had been rejected, whereas Dharampal is a student at JNVU pursuing his Master's degree. The third accused, Bhattam Singh, is pursuing his BEd in Ajmer.
According to the police, the arrests were made within three hours, from a house in Jodhpur's Ganeshpura, after the accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage.
Three Accused Linked to ABVP?
According to the police, the accused persons are associated with an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member, who is an aspirant for the post of the students' union president at JNVU. They were allegedly seen campaigning for the student leader.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that the three accused had rented a room in Jodhpur and were associated with the campaigning and publicity work of another student, seeking a ticket from the ABVP," Duhan added.
However, the ABVP has categorically denied any links with the trio.
"The link between the accused and the ABVP is made to tarnish our image. None of our workers are involved in the incident, where a minor girl is allegedly raped," the RSS-affiliated student organisation said in a statement.
On Monday, 17 July, Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) submitted a petition to governor Kalraj Mishra demanding action against the ABVP.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stating that the culprits will get the "harshest punishments."
"Our daughters deserve safety and respect. BJP leaders always start making false allegations against the government for political gains. Rapes are a taboo in our society and Congress government is doing its best for the harshest punishment for culprits," he said in a statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)