'18 Fractures, Broken Collar-bones': Magazine Editor in Gurugram Hit by Car

“She has received 18 fractures – seven in her left ribcage and nine in the right one. Both her collar-bones are also broken. She is in the ICU still. It’s been five days since the accident,” said Lakshman Anand, son of 67-year-old Rita Anand who was hit by a speeding car on 29 July in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar.

Rita was on her way to a park in Palam Vihar’s E Block for an evening stroll at around 5.45 pm when a car hit her and fled the scene. The Quint has accessed the 24-second CCTV footage of the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Palam Vihar police station the next day under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station told The Quint that the car has been identified as white Hyundai Verna with a Delhi registration plate. He added that the driver was arrested on 2 July and is now out on bail.