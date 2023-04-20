Exclusive: 17 Arrested in US Are NOT Khalistani; Reports False, Say Authorities

On 17 April, 17 men of Indian-origin were arrested in California in the United States in connection with a series of violent incidents in the Northern part of the state.

The first of these incidents took place in 2018 and the latest one was a clash near a Gurdwara in Sacramento on 26 March 2023.

The investigation was carried out by multiple agencies in Northern California and was named 'Operation Broken Sword'. To know more about this Operation, the people arrested and the crimes they are accused of, read our detailed story answering these questions.

As a majority of the men arrested happen to be Sikhs, a number of Indian news channels and journalists claimed that, they were Khalistanis.

A report in News18 said that the people arrested were part of a 'diabolical business model of Pakistan-based Khalistani groups'.

In her programme 'Vantage', Firstpost's Palki Sharma focused on the arrests and warned Western countries, "Do not ignore the Khalistani problem because today they are focused on troubling India but tomorrow you could also be the victim."

Right-wing website Opindia said that two of those arrested are 'Khalistanis wanted in India for crimes'.