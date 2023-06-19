DU Student Killed After Objecting to Girlfriend Being Harassed; Accused Nabbed

A Delhi University student was stabbed to death on Sunday, 18 June — allegedly by another student — after he objected to his "girlfriend" being harassed, said Delhi Police.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, a first year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at DU's School of Open Learning (SOL). The incident took place at around 12 pm outside Aryabhatta college in south campus.

"Two accused have been arrested. Earlier, they weren't letting me inside (the police station for handover of Nikhil's body) and told me not to speak to the media. Please give my son justice and arrest those guilty," claimed Nikhil's father Sanjay, as quoted by news agency PTI.