DU Student Killed After Objecting to Girlfriend Being Harassed; Accused Nabbed

A Delhi University student was stabbed to death on Sunday, 18 June — allegedly by another student — after he objected to his "girlfriend" being harassed, said Delhi Police.
The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, a first year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at DU's School of Open Learning (SOL). The incident took place at around 12 pm outside Aryabhatta college in south campus.
"Two accused have been arrested. Earlier, they weren't letting me inside (the police station for handover of Nikhil's body) and told me not to speak to the media. Please give my son justice and arrest those guilty," claimed Nikhil's father Sanjay, as quoted by news agency PTI.
"About seven days ago, one of the SoL students in college misbehaved with Nikhil's girlfriend. On Sunday, 18 June, the accused along with three associates met Nikhil outside Aryabhatta college gate and stabbed him on his chest," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Manoj C.
He further added that the two accused – Rahul and Haroon – both 19-year-olds, have been nabbed. "Others have also been identified and will be arrested soon," the DCP said.
In a statement released on Sunday, Delhi University spokesperson Anoop Lather said, "It is very unfortunate and sad that a young life has been lost and that too just outside the college where students come to learn and make a career."
'Law & Order Problem Under LG': AAP
Delhi's Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took a jibe at the law and order situation in the national capital under the Lieutenant Governor.
Reacting to a video of Nikhil's father crying after his demise, Bharadwaj said, "A father from Delhi crying profusely. LG could not even provide good law and order to our city. The condition has turned from bad to worse."
The incident occurred on the same day as two sisters were reportedly shot dead by a group of assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram, following an argument over loan provided by their brother.
In light of this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government instead of fixing the situation."
"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the LG, Delhi would have been the safest," Kejriwal added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal also said, "Law and order situation in Delhi has completely crumbled. Nobody is safe in Delhi, be it the rich or the poor, be it a resident of a posh locality or slum. A 19-year-old DU student stood outside his college with his female friend, a few people molested her. The boy attempted to save her but he was stabbed to death. Elsewhere, two women are shot dead. What is going on? The Centre and Delhi government together need to remedy the situation immediately."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)