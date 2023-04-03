DU Forms Committee To Investigate Alleged Harassment During IPCW's Fest
The five-member committee has one week to submit a report on the incident.
Six days after the students of Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) alleged harassment during a college fest, a committee has been assembled to look into the incident.
The latest: A five-member enquiry panel led by South Delhi Campus director Prakash Singh has been set up Delhi University (DU) on Monday, 3 April, according to news agency PTI.
As per the report, others on the committee include:
Rajni Abbi – Proctor
Pankaj Arora – Dean of Students Welfare
Geeta Sahare – Joint Proctor
Manju Mukul Kumble – Professor in Department of Hindi
Scope of enquiry: "The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident that happened on 29th March, 2023 in the Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi during the college cultural festival," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.
"The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed," he added.
The committee has one week to submit a report on the incident
It is also expected to make recommendations on what can be done to prevent such incidents in the future
The story so far: During a fest at IPCW on Tuesday, 28 March, students claimed that a few men 'scaled walls' and 'harrassed' them.
At least four students were injured in a 'stampede-like situation' that took place on the same day. One of them underwent surgery
The police said that a complaint was registered and seven people were detained
The next day, protests were held at the college by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI)
Flashback: A similar incident took place at DU's Miranda House in October 2022, when men allegedly scaled the walls, shouted slogans, and harrassed students.
(With inputs from PTI.)
