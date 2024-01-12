Divya Pahuja Case: Suspect Nabbed in Kolkata Even as Gurugram Cops Hunt for Body

Ten days after 27-year-old model Divya Pahuja was shot dead inside a hotel in Gurugram, the city police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly disposed of her body, from the Kolkata airport, on Thursday, 11 January.

When was he nabbed? According to ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya, Gill was nabbed at around 6 pm on Thursday from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in West Bengal.