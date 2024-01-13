Ex-Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Retrieved From Canal by Gurugram Police, NDRF

Video Producers: Divya Uppal and Mayank Chawla
The dead body of 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was allegedly murdered on 3 January, was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana by the Gurugram Police on Saturday, 13 January.
The body was recovered from Jakhal village's Kundani in Fatehabad district.
Since Saturday morning, a team of the National Disaster Response Force from Patiala and the Gurugram Crime Branch team had been conducteing a search operation.
According to DSP Shamsher Singh, her body has been sent to the Tohana Civil Hospital. He added that she was identified through a tattoo. Her post-mortem will be conducted in Tohana as well.
"The family members of Divya Pahuja have verbally identified the body after seeing the photo of the body," police said.
On 2 January, Divya Pahuja, an accused in the 'fake encounter' of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at Hotel City Point in Gurugram.
Six people, including the main accused Abhijit Singh, have been arrested, so far, in connection with the murder. Additionally, three pistols, 42 live cartridges, and the BMW car used to carry the body have been seized by the police.
How Did Police Find the Body?
Divya Pahuja's body was found two days after the police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly disposed of her body. Gill was picked up from the Kolkata airport on Thursday, 11 January.
Police interrogated Gill, upon which he revealed information about the location of the body. He and the main accused Abhijit Singh were college friends, police said.
"Accused Balraj (Gill) along with his other accomplice Ravi (Banga) left Gurugram on the night of 02.01.2024 with the dead body of Divya Pahuja in a BMW and on the morning of 03.01.2024, he left Patiala and threw the dead body in the canal and left the vehicle at Patiala bus stand," police said.
While on the run, Gill first went to Jaipur and Udaipur. From there, he took a bus to Kanpur and went to Kolkata by train, according to the police. "Balraj and Ravi got separated after reaching Kolkata," they added.
