Dalit Woman Pushed Into Hot Oil For Resisting Sexual Assault in UP's Baghpat

(Trigger warning: Description of sexual violence.)
An 18-year-old Dalit woman working in an oil mill was allegedly pushed into a hot oil cauldron by the mill owner and two of his associates when she resisted sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, 27 December.
The complaint against the accused – Pramod, Raju and Sandeep – was filed by the woman's brother on Saturday, 30 December.
Details: In his complaint, the brother said, ”When my sister was working on the evening of 27 December, Pramod, Raju and Sandeep tried to molest her. She resisted to which they first hurled casteist abuses and then pushed her to the hot oil cauldron."
He added that his sister is being treated in a hospital in Delhi.
Police Action: Vijay Kumar, circle officer, Baghpat confirmed that all three accused have been arrested. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the SC/ST Act.
