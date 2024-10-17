Bahraich: Two Accused of Killing Gopal Mishra Shot By Police in Encounter

Days after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, two out of five accused in the case suffered injuries in police encounter on Thursday, 17 October.

"Five accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of Gopal Mishra. Two of them, namely Sarfaraz and Taleem were trying to escape the police near Nanpara Police Station area. Both of them were shot in the leg during an encounter with the police," Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla told The Quint.