COVID-19 Stigma Forces People to Resort to Hasty Midnight Burials

On Monday, 24 May, India officially crossed the figure of three lakh COVID-19 deaths even as the second wave of the pandemic ravages across the country.

The daily number of Covid cases have come down to around two lakh, from a peak of 4,14,188 on 6 May. The daily deaths on Wednesday, 26 May, are still over 4,100 a little less than the peak of 4,529 on 18 May.

While these are official figures registered by the government through data collected from its various agencies, many say that the numbers are much higher. A recent piece in The New York Times estimates that the death toll could be at least twice the official figure.