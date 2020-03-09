Coronavirus: Moody's Cuts India Growth Forecast to 5.3% for 2020

Moody's baseline forecasts assume that the number of cases would keep increasing globally and there would be travel restrictions through the April-June period.

Apart from supply chain disruptions, it also expects consumption and investment to be affected and prices of oil and other commodities to remain around current lows until the end of June.

Accordingly, Moody's has revised growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1 percent, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous baseline. China's 2020 growth forecast has also been reduced to 4.8 percent from the previous estimate of 5.2 percent. For the US, growth of 1.5 percent is now expected, down from the previous estimate of 1.7 percent.