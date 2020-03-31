No Crocodile Tears: Madras Croc Bank Faces Financial Crisis

It has survived the 2015 floods, the 2016 Vardah cyclone and the 2018 Gaja cyclone, but the Madras Crocodile Bank in Chennai is reeling under the current COVID-19 lockdown that’s brought revenue to a standstill, as maintenance expenses continue to mount.

Zai Whitaker, operator and joint director of the crocodile bank, explained to The New Indian Express that core operating costs alone come to around Rs 20 lakh per month.

“This apart, there are other costs such as our conservation outreach, running of our king cobra rescue project and a field station in the Andamans,” she added.