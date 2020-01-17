Clash Erupts in West Bengal’s Kamarhati; Motorbikes, Shops Burnt
A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, 17 January, leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said.
Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalised and set on fire during a clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road at around 5 pm, Dhrubojyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.
However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said.
TMC leader Madan Mitra told ANI, "Some anti-social elements are trying to gain control of the Kamarhati area. I appeal to the public to stay safe as the anti-social elements do not have any culture."
"I have full confidence in the Barrackpore Commissionerate. I have been assured that the administration will take the necessary measures to maintain peace. I will be visiting the spot," he added.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
