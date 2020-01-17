Clash Erupts in West Bengal’s Kamarhati; Motorbikes, Shops Burnt

A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, 17 January, leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said.

Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalised and set on fire during a clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road at around 5 pm, Dhrubojyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said.