Clash Erupts in West Bengal’s Kamarhati; Motorbikes, Shops Burnt

According to police, clash broke between two groups in Kamarhati’s Dasu Bagan area on Friday, 17 January.
According to police, clash broke between two groups in Kamarhati’s Dasu Bagan area on Friday, 17 January.(Photo: ANI)

A clash erupted between two groups in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, 17 January, leading to police deployment in the area, a senior officer said.

Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalised and set on fire during a clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road at around 5 pm, Dhrubojyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

“Initial reports suggest that it was a clash between two groups. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area. We have sought a report from the local police station.”
Dhrubojyoti De, deputy commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate
TMC leader Madan Mitra told ANI, "Some anti-social elements are trying to gain control of the Kamarhati area. I appeal to the public to stay safe as the anti-social elements do not have any culture."

"I have full confidence in the Barrackpore Commissionerate. I have been assured that the administration will take the necessary measures to maintain peace. I will be visiting the spot," he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

