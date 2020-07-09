China 'Deplores' Australia's Safe Haven Offer to Hong Kongers

China, on Thursday, 9 July, slammed Australia's decision to offer safe haven to Hong Kong citizens and suspend its extradition agreement with the city, AFP reported.

"China strongly deplores and opposes the groundless accusations and measures announced by the Australian government with regard to Hong Kong," a Chinese embassy spokesperson was quoted by AFP as saying.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also warned Australia of consequences.

"China... reserves the right to take further reactions, all consequences will be borne by Australia," he said, further adding, "Any attempts to suppress China will never succeed."

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said: