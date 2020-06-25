In a first, an official from China has acknowledged casualties on their side in the violent clash that took place between India and China in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on 15 June, Hindustan Times reported.Amid source-based information from many Indian news agencies about 40 casualties on China side, their Deputy Director-General of Boundary & Ocean Affairs, He Xiangqi, told a group of diplomats at the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday that the “…casualties on the Chinese side were not very heavy,” highlighted the report.“Exact casualties were not publicised as China did not want the media to play it up. Now was the time for both sides to find ways to de-escalate the situation and restore stability. Comparisons may trigger antagonism on both sides, which is not helpful,” He said at the briefing, Hindustan Times reported, citing diplomatic sources.She, however, did not give any number. It is not yet clear how many soldiers China lost in the clash.This is the first time an official from China has reportedly admitted that Chinese side, too, faced casualties in the clash that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.Read all the live updates on Indo-China border clash here.Earlier this week on 23 June, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian had denied the reports of 40 casualties on the Chinese side.“As for what you saw in the media, for example, some people alleged that casualties on the Chinese side amounted to 40, I can tell you for sure that this is fake news,” Zhao said.Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, too, had earlier admitted that there were casualties, without stating the numbers.Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a day after the clash had taken to Twitter to tell that he is aware about casualties.“Chinese side didn’t release the number of PLA casualties in the clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing.”Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of the Global Times on 16 JuneHu had echoed the same message as He Xiangqi.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)Chinese Casualties at Galwan: What We Know and What We Don’t We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.