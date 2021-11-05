Campaign Demands, ‘CM Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru Roads are a Mess, Help Please’

Bad roads and potholes in Bengaluru have angered citizens who have challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit parts of the city and take a look at the ‘mess’.

People in the city have asked Bommai to fix potholes, lack of streetlights, and flooding of roads.

A Twitter handle 'BangaloreRepair' tweeted, "Dear Mr B Bommai, we challenge you to come with us on a tour of Bangalore and realise what the citizens are going through. From pothole-ridden roads to no street lights, from dusty air to garbage-laden roads. Your day, your time, your vehicle. Just our pit stops and destinations."