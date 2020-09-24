Zero Balance Bank Account: All You Must Know About Interest Rates

Zero Balance Savings Account is a type of account where you are not required to have a minimum balance. A majority of banks in India keep a limit of Rs 10,000 per account to maintain the account.

Note that banks themselves will not offer a zero balance account, rather customers are required to ask the banks for it. In a Zero Balance Account, the account holder can withdraw funds anytime and even leave the account empty.

Zero balance accounts are usually salary accounts that are opened by the employer. Employees are not required to maintain a minimum account balance. Once you leave the company, depending on the account, you may be charged to maintain a balance.

If you need an account for basic functions that will free you from having to worry about your bank balance running low, a zero bank balance account is for you. However, they do come with certain restrictions of their own.