Yes Bank Scam: Wadhawans Get Bail as ED Fails to File Chargesheet
They however will remain in prison pending CBI investigation in the same case.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 20 August, granted bail to businessmen Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to file a chargesheet in 60 days time, ANI reported.
The duo has been granted bail on a condition of Rs 1 lakh bond and depositing their passports.
According to Livemint, they however will remain in prison as they have also been booked by CBI in the case.
The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case on 7 March this year based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the same day against 12 people, including Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters, the Wadhawan brothers and five firms.
The Wadhawans were arrested by the CBI from Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra on 26 April, before the ED also arrested them in May.
The ED on 9 July attached assets worth Rs 2,203 crore comprising 344 bank accounts, investments and high-end vehicles in India, New York and Australia belonging to Kapoor and his family, the Wadhawans and others under the PMLA.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
