Yes Bank Scam: Wadhawans Get Bail as ED Fails to File Chargesheet

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 20 August, granted bail to businessmen Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to file a chargesheet in 60 days time, ANI reported.

The duo has been granted bail on a condition of Rs 1 lakh bond and depositing their passports.

According to Livemint, they however will remain in prison as they have also been booked by CBI in the case.