Yes Bank Rescue Op Begins: Here’s What You Need to Know

Last week, the crisis brewing at Yes Bank — India’s fourth largest private bank — came to a dramatic head, with the Reserve Bank placing it under a moratorium, superseding its board of directors and limiting regular withdrawals to Rs 50,000 a month.

According to RBI, the bank’s financial situation has seriously deteriorated due to governance issues and practices in recent years.

As part of the cabinet-approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank, public lender State Bank of India, along with several private banks have announced that they will invest considerable amounts into the crisis-hit lender.

Here’s all you need to know: