Yes Bank Rescue Op Begins: Here’s What You Need to Know
Last week, the crisis brewing at Yes Bank — India’s fourth largest private bank — came to a dramatic head, with the Reserve Bank placing it under a moratorium, superseding its board of directors and limiting regular withdrawals to Rs 50,000 a month.
According to RBI, the bank’s financial situation has seriously deteriorated due to governance issues and practices in recent years.
As part of the cabinet-approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank, public lender State Bank of India, along with several private banks have announced that they will invest considerable amounts into the crisis-hit lender.
- State Bank of India (SBI) has announced an investment of Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank through the acquisition of 725 crore shares. The Congress has alleged that the capital will be provided by the cut in interest rates for over 44.51 crore SBI account holders.
- Uday Kotak-led Kotak Mahindra Bank has said it will infuse equity capital of Rs 500 crore into Yes Bank under RBI's bailout plan.
- Axis Bank has said it will invest up to Rs 600 crore in Yes Bank to acquire 60 crore shares as part of the reconstruction plan for the cash-strapped peer lender.
- Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore into Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender.
- ICICI Bank has also said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank as part of the RBI's reconstruction plan. The decision was taken at ICICI Bank's board meeting held on Thursday.
- The banks are buying Yes Bank stock at the price of Rs 10 per share. The face value or par value (stated in the bank’s charter) of each share is Rs 2, while the remaining Rs 8 is premium.
- According to both ICICI and HDFC, their investment is likely to result in each of them holding an excess of 5 percent stake in Yes Bank. SBI is likely to hold an excess of 35 percent stake.
- Shares of Yes Bank on Friday rose by 2 percent after SBI’s infusion was announced. SBI shares gained nearly 14 percent.
- Despite pleas from the Reserve Bank against it, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a circular asking all its departments to shift their accounts to nationalised banks.
(With inputs from PTI)
