Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s ED Custody Extended till 16 March

A special court on Wednesday, 11 March, extended till 16 March the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges.

During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure.

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED on Sunday under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.