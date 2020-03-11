Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s ED Custody Extended till 16 March
A special court on Wednesday, 11 March, extended till 16 March the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges.
During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure.
Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED on Sunday under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
The court extended his ED custody till 16 March as the central investgating agency had sought it for further probe.
While seeking his custody, the ED told the court that loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were given to various entities when Kapoor was on the bank's panel.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last week imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.
