Yes Bank Case: ED Attaches Rs 2,200 Cr Worth Assets of Rana Kapoor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 9 July attached assets worth over Rs 2,200 crore of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others in the money laundering case. The attached assets include property in New York, London and Mumbai.

The Kapoors, including his wife and three daughters, allegedly got huge amounts in kickbacks through the companies owned by them for sanctioning huge loans to some corporate entities that later turned into non-performing assets.

The ED in May had filed separate charge-sheet before a Mumbai Special Court with charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The action by the agency comes just weeks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 26 June filed a charge sheet against Kapoor, his family, Dewan Housing Finance promoters and others in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case.