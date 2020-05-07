Nearly two months after he was arrested, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 6 May, filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor before a special court, official sources said.Kapoor was arrested by the ED on 8 March and charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The agency is probing allegations of paying Rs 600 crore to a company controlled by Kapoor and his family members, from a firm linked to the scam-tainted Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).The Kapoors, including Rana Kapoor, his wife, and their three daughters, allegedly got huge amounts in kickbacks through the companies owned by them for sanctioning massive loans to some corporate entities which later turned non-performing assets.‘May Contract Coronavirus in Jail’: Yes Bank Founder Seeks BailThe DHFL founders, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, were arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case from Mahabaleshwar and are presently in custody till 8 May.The CBI has charged that Yes Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures in the DHFL for which the Wadhawans paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor in the form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures India Pvt Ltd, owned by his daughters. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)