Why HDFC Merger Is Beneficial for Macro Economy, Shareholders

The mega merger of HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank – promises to be a win-win scenario for both these companies, shareholders as well as the economy.

The proposed transaction intends to create a large balance sheet and net-worth that would allow greater flow of credit into the economy.

It will also enable underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans, an urgent need of the country.

The merger is expected to enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 68 million customers of HDFC Bank and inter alia improve the pace of credit growth.