What is Transparent Taxation Platform And How Will it Affect Me?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 13 August, launched a platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest', and said that the platform has big reforms including faceless assessment and appeal, and taxpayers’ charter.

Pointing out that fundamental reforms were needed in the Indian tax system, Modi said the effort is to make the system seamless, painless, and faceless.

So what is this platform and what will it mean for tax-paying citizens of India? Read on.