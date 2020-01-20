From Economics to Society & Ecology: What’s New At Davos WEF 2020
As this Swiss ski resort town began welcoming thousands of business and political leaders from across the world with a sunny weather on Monday, 20 January, India appears to be generating a lot of interest, including for morning meditation sessions, film star Deepika Padukone and the latest on policy road map of the Narendra Modi government.
The theme of the 50th World Economic Forum, 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World,' is also expected to generate a lot many questions for the Indian as well as global leaders present here, several attendees said, reported PTI.
Bloomberg Quint’s Menaka Doshi, who is at Davos, pointed the generational shift in the week-long event this year. While the first decade was about the “banking Badshah” and the last decade was about the tech giants, the year 2020 is all about society and ecology.
Indian leaders also agreed that questions about the recent developments in India, including on the citizenship law, Kashmir and the upcoming Union Budget, are bound to come up during their discussions with global leaders.
Heads of 50 other states, including US President Donald Trump, will attend the forum.
Padukone is expected to talk on mental health during an official session. She is also expected to talk about Kashmir, reported PTI.
This being the 50th anniversary meeting, the rush is more than usual and hotels, restaurants and other establishments are obviously not complaining.
