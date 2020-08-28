Walmart Joins Microsoft to Pursue Deal to Acquire TikTok

Two weeks ago, Microsoft sought to buy the TikTok operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand for a “reported figure of $50 billion”.

However, according to an FT report, the Satya Nadella-run tech giant is aiming to buy the entire business of TikTok, including in India where it has been banned along with 58 other Chinese apps.

Microsoft "is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the deal". The software giant has been involved in the Chinese tech world for far longer than many rivals.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)