Vodafone Case: Govt May Have to Pay 85 Cr If No More Legal Steps 

The Indian government may have to pay a total of Rs 85 crore, in case it decides not to take any further legal recourse in the Vodafone arbitration matter of over Rs 20,000 crore retrospective taxation, sources said.

Vodafone has won the case against India at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague over the retrospective tax demand, with the court holding that the conduct of India's tax department is in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment.

Finance Ministry sources said that the court has asked the Indian government to pay only 4.3 million pounds, or about Rs 40 crore, which is 60 per cent of the tribunal's administrative cost while the rest 40 per cent would be borne by Vodafone. Also, the government may have to refund the tax collected, which is about Rs 45 crore, only if it does not go for appeal against the award.