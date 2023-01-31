Union Budget 2023 Date & Time: How To Watch Live Speech by FM N Sitharaman
The live telecast of Union Budget 2023-23 will be available on DD channel in India.
Union Budget 2023 will be presented by the Finance Minister by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.
Union Budget is one of the biggest and largest events of the year. It is an essential part of the Parliament's Budget session. The budget is prepared annually to design the economic strategy for the upcoming year, in addition to highlighting the financial operations of government.
Union Budget 2023 will be the 5th straight budget of N Sitharaman for the forthcoming fiscal year that will commence from 1 April 2023.
Let us read about the date, time, and live speech details of the Union Budget 2023-24.
Union Budget 2023-24 Date, Timing and Duration
The Union Budget 2023 will be presented on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 at 11am. The duration of the Union Budget is expected to be 2 hours.
The average duration of budget presentations is 1.5 to 2 hours. However, in 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman broke the record and delivered the budget speech for 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Union Budget 2023-24 Live Telecast and Speech
The live telecast of the Union Budget 2023-24 will be available on Doodarshan and Sansad Tv and their official YouTube channels. People can also witness the live telecast of Union Budget 2023 on the online platforms of Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Union Budget 2023-24: Interesting Facts
The Union Budget 2023 is the fifth time in a row that Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget.
The formal process for putting together a budget begins in August or September, six months before the official budget presentation date.
The economic survey is a report mentioning the changes in a particular financial year. This year, the economic survey data will be presented by N Sitharaman today on 31 January 2023.
People can go through all the important Union Budget 2023 documents on Union Budget Mobile App. The app can be downloaded from indiabudget.gov.in for both the Android and iOS.
Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in 2024.
The Budget 2023 will be presented in a paperless form.
