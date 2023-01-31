Union Budget 2023 Date & Time: How To Watch Live Speech by FM N Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023 will be presented by the Finance Minister by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

Union Budget is one of the biggest and largest events of the year. It is an essential part of the Parliament's Budget session. The budget is prepared annually to design the economic strategy for the upcoming year, in addition to highlighting the financial operations of government.

Union Budget 2023 will be the 5th straight budget of N Sitharaman for the forthcoming fiscal year that will commence from 1 April 2023.

Let us read about the date, time, and live speech details of the Union Budget 2023-24.