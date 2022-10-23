Inside Congress' Gujarat Campaign: Media Bias, Budget Cuts and Bharat Jodo Yatra

From Narendra Modi to Arvind Kejriwal, the who's who of BJP and AAP are frequenting Gujarat to address rallies as the elections draw close.

When Rahul Gandhi embarked on his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, several people within an outside the party were of the opinion that the 3500 km long journey should've started from Gujarat.

Shah concurs. "When top party leaders come to state and address rallies and talk to people, it rejuvenates the cadre on ground," he said. But Shah quickly added that while he and several others in the party were initially of the opinion that the yatra should have passed through Gujarat, they soon realised that it would've actually hindered the election preparations in the state.

"If the yatra comes to Gujarat, a lot of our resources will be spent in managing the logistics of it. Our top leaders will have to join the yatra and they might not find time to focus on their own local campaigns," he said.

Raval added that the yatra has a pan-India appeal and purpose and it was not ideated keeping the Assembly polls in mind.