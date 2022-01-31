Union Budget 2022 Live-Streaming: Date, Time, How and Where To Watch FM Speech
The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on 1 February 2022.
The Union Budget of India 2022-23 will be presented in front of the Parliament of India on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.
The budget will be tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India. This will be the fourth budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minster.
The Union Budget will be presented in a paperless form. Budget 2021-22 was the first budget to be presented in the paperless form.
The Union Budget 2022-23 will also be available to download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of budget presentation in the Parliament.
Here are some details about timing and live-streaming of Union Budget 2022-23.
Union Budget 2022-23 Presentation Time
The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on 1 February 2022.
How to watch Union Budget 2022-23 live-streaming online?
Union Budget 2022-23 can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PIB and Sansad TV.
How to watch Union Budget 2022-23 live on TV?
Union Budget 2022-23 will be telecasted live on the national broadcaster Doordarshan and on Sansad TV.
You can also check the The Quint regularly for live updates about Union Budget 2022-23.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.