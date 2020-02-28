QBiz: SEBI Slaps Rs 5 Cr Fine on Choksi; RBI’s Inflation Concern

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, 27 February slapped a penalty of ₹5 crore on Gitanjali Gems Ltd and its promoter Mehul Choksi. This penalty is with regards to non-disclosures by the company with respect to the Punjab National Bank fraud.

The state-owned bank was allegedly defrauded to the tune of ₹14,356 crore by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, through his companies including Gitanjali, by issuance of fake Letter of Undertakings (LoUs).

This is the highest ever penalty imposed on a company for disclosure violations. SEBI’s decision is based on conduct of the company, the repetitive defaults and the principle of proportionality.

(Source: Livemint)