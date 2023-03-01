Tesla Investors Day Event 2023 Livestream: Date, Time, Tickets, and More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day Event on 1 March 2023. The event will be live-streamed from the Gigafactory Texas, and provide a golden opportunity to some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person.

The official press release stated, "The main purpose behind the Tesla Investor Day Event 2023 is to showcase the most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with the leadership team."

According to an official statement by Elon Musk, "Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on 1 March. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future.”

Let us check out the date, time, and live streaming details of the Tesla 2023 Investor Day Event.